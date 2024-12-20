Supply Chain & Logistics News (December 16th – December 19th)

Even in the last days of 2024, supply chain-altering events persist. SAP announced its comprehensive carbon accounting tool linking environmental impacts with financial performance. Amazon workers strike during heightened volumes of shipments and Biden announces a new emissions goal for the country. The DOE concluded their LNG report finding that continued exports will negatively impact domestic energy costs for end users. The EU adopted a progressive bill that requires all packaging in 2030 to be recyclable. As the year comes to an end, 2025 will bring new challenges, solutions, and insights.

Let's get into the Supply Chain & Logistics News for the week!

SAP Announces The Availability of Their Carbon Accounting Solution “Green Ledger”

SAP has announced the general availability of SAP Green Ledger, a comprehensive carbon accounting system integrated with financial data. This solution helps organizations track and account for carbon footprints, lower emissions, establish carbon planning, benchmark departments, and prepare for sustainability audits. It integrates with existing SAP ERP solutions, linking environmental impact with financial performance. Developed with support from companies like Accenture, Deloitte, EY, PwC, and TCS, and tested by pilot customers such as Covestro, SAP Green Ledger aims to help companies navigate sustainability regulations and align with international standards.

Amazon Workers Strike at Seven US Facilities for Improved Rights and Conditions

Amazon workers at seven U.S. facilities went on strike during the holiday shopping rush, protesting against what they claim are unfair working conditions. The Teamsters union called it the largest-ever strike against Amazon, though the company expects minimal impact on operations. Workers are demanding better treatment and recognition of the pressures affecting their health. Despite the strike, Amazon continues to operate, with other employees filling in. The company disputes the union’s representation claims and maintains that it offers industry-leading wages and safety measures.

Biden Raises GHG Emissions Goal an Expansion of Target Set in 2021

President Joe Biden announced a new goal for the United States to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 61% to 66% by 2035, relative to 2005 levels. This target expands on a previous goal set in 2021 and comes amid various climate initiatives in the final days of Biden’s presidency. However, President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to reverse many of these efforts and withdraw from the Paris climate agreement again. Despite this, experts believe the new target can serve as a guiding “north star” for future administrations. The White House also aims to achieve significant methane reductions as part of this goal.

DOE Concludes Report on Impacts of Increased US LNG Exports

A U.S. Department of Energy report reveals that increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will lead to higher electricity and natural gas prices, as well as increased greenhouse gas emissions. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm highlighted that LNG exports have tripled over the past five years and are expected to double again by 2030. The report indicates that these exports will displace more renewable energy than previously claimed, causing price volatility and higher costs for consumers. The Biden administration had paused LNG export permits to update environmental and economic analyses, a decision President-elect Trump plans to reverse. The report has sparked debate, with some industry groups criticizing its findings and others urging policy changes to mitigate negative impacts.

EU Adopts New Rules Requiring 100% Recyclable Packaging by 2030

The European Council has adopted new rules requiring all packaging in the EU to be recyclable by 2030, aiming to significantly reduce packaging waste. The regulation, which updates previous packaging laws, includes targets to reduce overall packaging waste by 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035, and 15% by 2040. It also bans certain single-use plastic packaging by 2030 and mandates that takeaway businesses offer reusable packaging options. The new rules will be published in the EU’s Official Journal and will apply 18 months after publication.

