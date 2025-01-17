Supply Chain & Logistics News January 13th-16th 2025

As the final days of the Biden Administration draw to a close, a new Trump era is set to begin. After more than a month of speculation and debate, the world watches with anticipation to see what lies ahead. A new chapter in global trade is expected, as the incoming administration has promised sweeping changes and vowed to uphold the commitments made on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, supply chain and logistics news continue to unfold. This past week, FourKites announced its new Intelligent Control Tower solution, featuring real-time data, digital twin capabilities, and an AI-powered digital workforce. Additionally, some Dunkin’ locations are facing doughnut shortages due to supplier disruptions. Polestar has warned of delayed profitability, while the ongoing bird flu outbreak continues to impact the U.S. egg supply chain. Finally, ABB has made an undisclosed acquisition of Lumin, a U.S.-based residential energy management system.

Now Let’s Get Into The Top Supply Chain & Logistics News for the Week!

FourKites Announces Intelligent Control Tower with Real-Time Data, Digital Twins and AI-Powered Digital Workforce

FourKites has announced the launch of its Intelligent Control Tower™, a groundbreaking advancement in supply chain technology. This new platform integrates real-time supply chain data, continuously updated digital twins and a digital workforce of AI agents to enhance supply chain collaboration and execution. Unlike traditional control towers, FourKites’ Intelligent Control Tower™ provides real-time insights, assesses risks, makes prescriptive recommendations, and autonomously manages complex supply chain workflows. This innovation aims to transform the industry by moving from data observation to automated action, offering eight specialized packages to streamline various supply chain processes.

Its three powerful assets offer:

A comprehensive network for real-time supply chain data, which tracks over 3.2 million shipments daily, reaches 200+ countries and territories across road, rail, ocean, and air, and includes over 1.1 million carriers and 98% of the ocean’s traffic.

Continuous updating digital twins that bring visibility into real-world operations, spanning shipments, orders, inventory, and assets to curate content.

A digital workforce, consisting of a system of AI agents, that engages in autonomous action on routine tasks and decisions. Including track and trace, supplier management, appointment scheduling, order management, and more.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts but Without the Doughnuts’, the Current Reality for 4% of Locations in the US

Dunkin’ locations in Nebraska, New Mexico, and some other states are experiencing a temporary doughnut shortage due to a manufacturing error from a single supplier. This issue has left shelves empty, with some stores only offering limited selections like “Munchkins.” The shortage, affecting about 4% of Dunkin’s U.S. stores, is expected to be resolved soon as the company works on restocking. Despite the doughnut drought, Dunkin’ continues to serve its popular coffee and other beverages. Dunkin’ is one of the world’s largest coffee and doughnut brands, with more than 13,200 locations. The company, which was founded in Massachusetts in 1950, was purchased for $11.3 billion in 2020 by Atlanta private equity firm Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Polestar Warns of Delayed Profitability as EV Demand Falters and Competition Intensifies

Polestar, the Swedish electric vehicle maker, announced delays in its profitability and market expansion plans due to weakening EV demand and increased competition. The company now expects positive free cash flow by 2027, later than previously forecasted. Despite securing over $800 million in new funding, Polestar’s shares have dropped significantly since going public, since going public in 2022 its stock has dropped dramatically which currently sits under $1. The company is also considering a reverse stock split to address its stock price issues. Looking ahead, the company has plans to streamline its operations by shifting some manufacturing out of China to avoid tariffs. Focus on building a singular vehicle which is the Polestar 7 to streamline capital investments.

The Bird Flu is Impacting the US Supply Chain Causing a Massive Shortage of Eggs

Over 20 million egg-laying chickens in the U.S. died last quarter due to the bird flu, reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is the largest death of chickens since the outbreak of this disease began. Over 73 million egg layers have been affected by HPAI as of August 2024 which has sent egg prices soaring rising by almost 39%. Health officials are monitoring the virus’s impact on humans, the CDC has confirmed 66 cases since 2024, including one death in Louisiana last month. These disruptions have highlighted the vulnerabilities in the food production systems. The greatest risks to humans at this time are mainly for agricultural workers especially in the poultry industry but also for workers who are exposed to dairy cows.

ABB Purchases Energy Management Platform Lumin, Growing North American Residential Presence

The Zurich-based Electrification and automation company ABB has acquired Lumin, a key provider of residential energy management systems in the United States. The financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal expands ABB’s U.S. residential offerings at a critical time. Approximately 48 million existing homes in the country need electrification upgrades, which is expected to rise significantly when you include new constructions. “By acquiring Lumin, we gain not only an advanced product portfolio but also access to key partnerships within residential-renewable-focused organizations — an essential move in driving future innovations for smart homes and communities across the region,” Mike Mustapha, president of ABB Electrification’s Smart Buildings Division, said in a statement. In December, Lumin revealed a new all-in-one home energy management and electrification system designed to dynamically manage loads. After two decades of near-stagnant demand for electricity, the U.S. is now in need of additional generation due to the electrification of buildings and transportation as well as data centers.

Song of the week: