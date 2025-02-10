Rethinking WMS: Why No-Code / Low-Code Solutions are Transforming Warehousing

The average cost of a Warehouse Management System (WMS) install continues to rise each year, with implementations often reaching millions of dollars today. But here’s the good news: this doesn’t have to be the reality for your warehouse operations. When searching for a new WMS, the first step is to gain a full understanding of your warehouse’s complexity. This is the best way to ensure you don’t overbuy or underbuy a solution, avoiding unnecessary costs or missing critical functionality. It’s an oft-quoted saying in IT: 80 percent of customers only use 20 percent of the features in the software they’ve purchased. By aligning your WMS choice with your actual operational needs, you can avoid paying for features you won’t use while ensuring your investment delivers maximum value.

Guidelines for Determining Warehouse Complexity

Fully understanding warehouse complexity is critical. Why? Because complexity drives costs. The more complex your operations, the more robust and functional your WMS must be to support your needs.

But what exactly defines complexity? It’s more than just size or volume—various operational factors come into play. Warehouses can range from small cross-dock operations with minimal storage needs to massive, multi-functional distribution centers packed with extensive automation and material handling equipment (MHE). The level of complexity directly impacts system requirements, workflows, and overall efficiency.

Here are a few guidelines to consider when evaluating your warehouse’s unique needs:

Facility Size and Layout

Small facilities rely on quick turnover and minimal storage, requiring streamlined WMS capabilities.

Large, multi-zone distribution centers demand advanced space optimization, real-time inventory tracking, and seamless coordination across multiple locations.

Complex layouts with mezzanines, high-density racking, or remote storage sites add to operational intricacies.

Volume and Variety of Work

High-volume fulfillment centers handling hundreds of thousands of daily transactions need high-capacity processing and automation support.

Facilities managing diverse workflows—such as picking, packing, kitting, returns processing, and cross-docking—require highly flexible WMS functionality.

Warehouses handling a mix of B2B and DTC (direct-to-consumer) orders must balance efficiency with accuracy.

Product Handling Requirements

Warehouses storing fragile, hazardous, perishable, or oversized items must adhere to specialized handling protocols.

Regulatory compliance (e.g., FDA, OSHA) and temperature-controlled storage add complexity, requiring advanced tracking features.

Process Speed and Throughput

High-velocity e-commerce distribution centers need systems optimized for rapid order fulfillment and real-time visibility.

Seasonal businesses with extreme peak demand (e.g., holiday retail, fresh food distribution) must ensure scalability and system flexibility.

Constraints and Process Variability

Physical limitations, such as narrow aisles, limited staging areas and dock doors, or multi-floor operations, impact workflow efficiency.

Facilities with frequently changing processes, shifting product mixes, or dynamic order profiles require highly configurable WMS solutions.

Level of Automation and Integration Needs

Highly automated warehouses with robotics, conveyors, AS/RS, or automated picking systems depend on seamless WMS-MHE integration.

Traditional, labor-intensive warehouses may focus more on guided workflows, labor management tools, and mobile technologies.

Hybrid operations must handle collaboration between automation and manual tasks to optimize efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

By evaluating your warehouse against these factors, you can determine the level of complexity and ensure your WMS selection aligns with your operational demands—whether you’re running a small, agile cross-dock facility or a large, highly automated fulfillment center.

Mapping WMS Solutions to Warehouse Complexity

If your warehouse complexity is low, here’s the good news: you have plenty of vendors to choose from. Most WMS providers today offer near-functional parity for core capabilities, making it easier to find a cost-effective solution. When selecting a system, focus on factors like technical architecture, vendor and product viability, total cost of ownership (TCO), and time to value. Also look at scalability – choosing a solution that can grow with you to support your growth and expansion.

However, even if your operations rank high on the complexity scale, a costly, custom-built WMS isn’t your only option. Modern no-code/low-code platforms provide a flexible, configurable, and cost-effective alternative that offers the same functional depth as traditional WMS solutions while adapting to your evolving needs.

What Does No-Code/Low-Code Mean?

No-code/low-code Warehouse Management System (WMS) solutions streamline implementation, customization, and system management without requiring extensive technical expertise but more important, without impacting source code and keeping seamless upgradeability. Built with intuitive, visual tools, they allow businesses to tailor workflows and processes with minimal reliance on IT resources.

Key Features of No-Code/Low-Code WMS Solutions:

Full Functional Depth: Advanced configuration of features like task interleaving, cartonization, dynamic scheduling, labor management, and cycle counting ensure robust capabilities without complex development.

Advanced configuration of features like task interleaving, cartonization, dynamic scheduling, labor management, and cycle counting ensure robust capabilities without complex development. Maximum Configurability: A flexible, rules-based platform built on a modern technology stack with built-in extensibility tools allows dynamic workflows that adapt as your business evolves.

A flexible, rules-based platform built on a modern technology stack with built-in extensibility tools allows dynamic workflows that adapt as your business evolves. Rapid Deployment : Faster implementation reduces time-to-value, helping businesses get up and running quickly.

: Faster implementation reduces time-to-value, helping businesses get up and running quickly. Scalability & Growth: Designed to manage operational complexity, these platforms scale with your business, enabling seamless expansion and adaptability.

Designed to manage operational complexity, these platforms scale with your business, enabling seamless expansion and adaptability. Seamless Integration: Easily connects with ERPs, TMSs, automation tools, and other enterprise systems through pre-built connectors and APIs.

Whether your operations are simple or highly complex, a modern, no-code/low-code WMS provides the power, flexibility, and scalability needed to manage today’s warehouse challenges and future growth.

The Bottom Line

While it’s true that many WMS implementations can become complex, that doesn’t have to be the case. Today’s WMS vendors offer tools and configurations that make it easier than ever to deploy solutions tailored to your needs—without breaking the bank. Companies of all sizes, with warehouses at all complexity levels, are beginning to realize: “WMS shouldn’t be this hard. It shouldn’t take this long. It shouldn’t cost this much.” By understanding your complexity, leveraging no code/low code solutions, and focusing on systems designed to minimize implementation hurdles, you can affordably implement a WMS that meets your needs without unnecessary costs.

Want to learn more? See how IKEA is using a low-code WMS platform to shape their omnichannel fulfillment across 30 countries.

Amit Levy

As Executive Vice President of Sales & Strategy at Made4net, Amit Levy leads the development and execution of the company’s sales strategy, oversees partnerships, and drives growth initiatives. With over 25 years of experience in sales and implementations of supply chain execution software across global markets, Amit brings a wealth of expertise in delivering innovative solutions to optimize supply chain performance.

Made4net

With over 800 customers in 30 countries, Made4net is a global leader in cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions. Designed for organizations of all sizes, their best-in-class platforms enhance the speed, efficiency, and flexibility of supply chain operations, empowering businesses to meet their unique challenges and drive growth. To learn more, visit Made4net.com.