Editor’s Choice: Digital Transformation Takes More than the Wave of a Wand

Note: Today’s post is part of our “Editor’s Choice” series where we highlight recent posts published by our sponsors that provide supply chain insights and advice. Today’s article is from Kinaxis.
Digital transformation. It sounds oh-so-glamorous at first. But digitization is not a panacea for the world’s (or even just one company’s) supply chain problems. While it’s true that automating and digitizing once-tedious and time-consuming processes can increase profitability, efficiency and sustainability across the supply chain, internal legacy issues with visibility and slow decision-making can’t be eradicated by technology alone.
From the boardroom to sales to manufacturers, suppliers and customers, digital transformation requires a culture shift around a shared vision for innovation. “A shift in mindset and cross-company collaboration is key,” said Polly Mitchell-Guthrie, Vice President of Industry Outreach and Thought Leadership at Kinaxis.
A successful digital transformation strategy requires that companies first take a look within and analyze which current processes and systems may be contributing to data latencies, collaboration and communication barriers, talent gaps, inefficiencies and bottlenecks around the world. Once you’re internally aligned with a true understanding of what’s going on in your business today, orchestrating an effective transformation for tomorrow’s success becomes a business-wide approach — instead of a siloed attempt in the C-suite that likely won’t gain traction across the end-to-end supply chain.
