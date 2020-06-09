How Voice Picking Stacks Up Against Paper, RF Scanning, and Pick-to-Light

Note: Today’s post is part of our “Editor’s Choice” series where we highlight recent posts published by our sponsors that provide supply chain insights and advice. This week’s blog comes from HighJump – now Körber, and examines various warehouse picking technologies and how they compare to voice picking.

Warehouse order picking describes the process of selecting and pulling an item from inventory to fulfill a customer’s order. The labor, materials, and technology involved in picking make up an average of 55 percent of operational costs within a given distribution center (DC). Therefore, it’s essential for supply chain managers to optimize their picking processes in order to avoid unnecessary costs.

When it comes to determining the most effective picking solutions, there are four main options that are typically considered: paper, radiofrequency (RF) scanning, pick-to-light, and voice. Each of these solutions has their own unique benefits and drawbacks, especially when it comes to warehouse productivity, order accuracy, and overall flexibility.

In this article, we take a look at the ideal applications of each warehouse picking option — and how they compare to one another in key areas. As you evaluate your choices, it’s important to consider future projects and updates in order to make the right choice for your operation.

For a quick review, here is a quick description of the warehouse picking applications that will be compared to voice.

Paper-based order picking, or label processing, is the process of completing warehouse procedures with the use of paper orders. Paper picking is typically coupled with after-the-fact data entry using desktop terminals.

RF scanning terminals have long been considered a prerequisite for larger, more complex operations. However, RF scanning can be found in all different types and sizes of operations, primarily due to direct support by most Warehouse Management Systems (WMS).

Pick-to-Light is typically used in a zone-based, pick and pass flow where an associate scans a tote or carton barcode label. The PTL software activates light displays for every location that shows the required quantity needed for the tote or carton.

Click HERE to read the full article.