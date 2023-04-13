Editor’s Choice: Warehouse Robotics for Zero-Touch Fulfillment

Note: Today’s post is part of our “Editor’s Choice” series where we highlight recent posts published by our sponsors that provide supply chain insights and advice. Today’s article comes from the team at KNAPP and explores the use of warehouse robotics.

Does this sound familiar to you? Customers want their goods ASAP as competition and cost pressures soar. Employees and warehouse space are rare and expensive and future prognoses are becoming more and more uncertain. How do you handle that situation? We say: Warehouse robotics is the key! Find out now how you can jumpstart your logistics automation.

What is warehouse robotics?

First, let’s take a closer look at the term. Warehouse robotics refers to the use of intelligent robots to automate logistics processes. These solutions can be deployed along the entire value chain, helping you store, convey, pick and fulfill orders automatically.

Warehouse robotics is an integral part of zero-touch fulfillment – maximizing automation while minimizing manual work steps. Zero-touch fulfillment substantially increases process quality and reliability as well as production speed. With intelligent robots, companies can stay competitive and generate value.

Warehouse robotics helps overcome today’s challenges in logistics

Your top priority is clear: happy, satisfied customers. But these days, competition is fierce and requirements are becoming increasingly complex, making it more and more difficult for all of us to reach that goal. Customers demand faster delivery times and free returns while warehouse and personnel costs are soaring. To stay competitive, you need to harness your company’s full potential. And it’s automation and digitalization technology that do the trick, especially in logistics, where there are numerous opportunities for optimization.

Automatic robot technology can work day and night, helping you boost your order fulfillment around the clock. The solutions both speed up processing and ensure higher quality. This not only results in a highly efficient warehouse with lower lead times and costs, but also in happier warehouse employees. Since warehouse robotics take care of monotonous and physically strenuous tasks, employees can focus on essential, value-adding tasks, and short-term shortages in personnel can be covered.

Robots feel at home in a wide range of warehouse settings

Where can you deploy intelligent robots in your warehouse? Their scope of application is huge:

Storage

Picking

Palletizing

Transporting

And more

Warehouse robots are a plus in all areas of warehouse logistics. Now, let’s zoom in on some of these areas.

