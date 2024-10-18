Körber Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center in Dallas, Texas

The Körber Innovation Center showcases a full-scale, end-to-end setup of Körber’s advanced parcel and postal sortation handling equipment, trusted by the nation’s largest multinational supply chain companies to efficiently sort and deliver commercial mail and packages to end customers. Its strategic location on Körber’s Dallas site, which houses the company’s engineering, manufacturing, and warehousing teams and facilities, enables the space to feature the latest machine hardware and software upgrades developed by the company’s in-house experts. This is the first facility of its kind in North America for Körber’s Business Area Supply Chain, marking a significant milestone in their expansion. It also marks an important step forward in the company’s North American growth strategy, following Körber’s recent expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Dallas just last year, which included the addition of a panel shop and a state-of-the-art warehouse, along with the establishment and build out of an on-site engineering hub.

