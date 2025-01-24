Supply Chain & Logistics News January 20th – January 23rd 

Hello! Welcome to the new era of the United States! This week the 47th President, Donald Trump was sworn in. Within his first week, the administration has raised some concerns over potential tariffs on the country’s biggest trading partners including China, Mexico, and Canada. None of these claims have become anything concrete, but they continue to raise concerns for the countries that are prepared to retaliate, initiating a trade war. In addition to US politics, Stellantis the parent company of Dodge has announced they are going to be building the Dodge Durango at the Belvedere Assembly Plant in Detroit. Any new commitments for IRA funding have been put on pause, this was unsurprising and the current funding will be put under review. The Sustainability ratings company, Ecovadis has released a new CSRD questionnaire which is meant to be sent to suppliers to help streamline reporting responsibilities under the EU regulations. Lastly, ARC’s own Collin Masson has published a piece boasting the potential benefits AI Agents can provide to the Supply Chain. As always, you can count on this Supply Chian & Logistics News round-up to be your weekly recount of the biggest stories in the industry.

Now Let’s Get Into The News:

President Donald Trump’s plans to impose significant tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, with the potential to significantly disrupt global supply chains. Trump’s proposed tariffs include a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports. These measures aim to address issues like drug trafficking and migration but risk violating the USMCA trade agreement and triggering trade wars. The tariffs could impact various industries, particularly those relying on low-cost production in Mexico for the U.S. market, potentially leading to increased costs and supply chain disruptions. None of these tariffs have been officially enacted, the new administration is claiming the US has been given unfair trade deals and plans to rectify them. A broad trade memorandum was signed ordering federal agencies to complete comprehensive reviews on a range of trade issues by April 1. These include analyses of persistent U.S. trade deficits, unfair trade practices, and currency manipulation among partner countries, including China. Trump’s memo asked for recommendations on remedies, including a “global supplemental tariff,” and changes to the $800 de minimis duty-free exemption for low-value shipments often blamed for illicit imports of fentanyl precursor chemicals. The reviews ordered give some breathing room to resolve reported disagreements among Trump’s cabinet nominees over how to approach his promises of universal tariffs and duties on Chinese goods of up to 60%.

After a blurry future for the Belvidere Assembly Plant. Stellantis (Dodge) has announced plans to restart its idled Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois and build the next-generation Dodge Durango in Detroit, following months of negotiations with the United of Auto Workers. This decision will bring back 1,500 UAW-represented workers to Belvidere and includes investments in Toledo, Ohio, and Kokomo, Indiana. The current version is built at the Detroit Assembly Complex-Jefferson, formerly known as Jefferson North Assembly Plant. The company aims to strengthen its U.S. manufacturing footprint and provide stability for its workforce. This move marks a significant shift in Stellantis’ U.S. operations, which had faced job cuts and potential strikes over product commitments.

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order pausing the disbursement of funds from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as part of his new administration’s energy agenda. This order, dubbed “Terminating the Green New Deal,” aims to review and potentially roll back the Biden administration’s climate policies, including the electric vehicle mandate. The Office of Management and Budget clarified that the pause applies to funds supporting programs implicated by the policy, but agency heads may still disburse funds as necessary after consultation. This move underscores Trump’s commitment to promoting traditional energy sources and revising clean energy initiatives. Before the administration took office, President Biden protected 84% of the $96.7 billion in clean energy grants within the Inflation Reduction Act.

EcoVadis has introduced a new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) questionnaire to help global companies simplify complex supply chain disclosure requirements. This tool, part of EcoVadis’ sustainability intelligence suite, is designed to assist procurement and compliance teams in engaging suppliers and aggregating supply chain data. The questionnaire aligns with European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and is free for suppliers, making it easier for companies to generate audit-ready CSRD reports. This initiative aims to support companies in meeting regulatory disclosure requirements and enhancing their sustainability performance. The CSRD questionnaire and report were developed in close collaboration with EcoVadis customers to best support their disclosure needs. The CSRD questionnaire is a paid add-on, available to enterprise procurement teams using IQ Plus with Vitals. Buyers can invite suppliers to complete the questionnaire, free of charge. The CSRD report automatically aggregates and analyzes supply chain data from across the users’ EcoVadis solutions including the CSRD questionnaire, IQ Plus, Ratings, Academy, and more. Users can then easily share their findings with audit-ready exports that cover all material ESRS topics.

ARC’s own Colin Masson discusses the transformative potential of AI Agents and multi-agent systems in supply chain management. These technologies can handle complex tasks, integrate real-time data, and continuously learn to improve efficiency and accuracy. AI Agents can plan and execute multi-step workflows, retain and utilize memory, and integrate with external tools. Multi-agent systems enhance productivity, accuracy, and transparency by orchestrating complex workflows and collaborating across specialized tasks. Colin emphasizes the importance of AI Agents in addressing the limitations of traditional systems and enhancing human capabilities in industrial settings.

