Supply Chain & Logistics News January 27th- 30th

The week started hot with a potential trade war with one of the US’s biggest trading partners, Colombia but was avoided luckily. The supply chain landscape continues to evolve with major investments, technological advancements, and shifting trade policies shaping global logistics. Walmart Canada is making its biggest investment in three decades, strengthening its retail and distribution footprint. Meanwhile, Manhattan Associates joins the billion-dollar club, reflecting the growing demand for supply chain software solutions. AI’s rapid development—exemplified by China’s DeepSeek—could reshape enterprise logistics, while the global trade compliance industry shows no signs of slowing down. And as uncertainty looms over U.S. trade policy, companies are racing to adapt.

Here’s a roundup of the key developments you need to know:

Walmart Canada has made its largest investment in nearly 30 years, committing C$6.5 billion ($4.51 billion) to build new stores and enhance its supply chain. This includes constructing dozens of new stores, starting with five new supercenters in Ontario and Alberta by 2027, and modernizing distribution centers to improve both online and in-store services. Additionally, Walmart Canada plans to sell its fleet business to Canada Cartage, though the deal’s terms were not disclosed. Last year, the company also raised wages for its hourly retail and frontline associates.

Manhattan Associates reported a 12.1% revenue increase, reaching $1.042 billion, placing it among top supply chain software providers like SAP and Oracle. The company leads in warehouse management and omnichannel systems, optimizing distribution centers and retail operations. It also offers supply chain planning and transportation management solutions, recently integrating its planning system into its cloud-native platform for improved synchronization between planning and execution. This enhances warehouse and transportation efficiency, ensuring feasible plans. Despite strong growth driven by its advanced solutions, Manhattan forecasts only 2-3% growth in the coming year due to economic caution and reduced service demand from some customers.

The Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has claimed a breakthrough with its new AI model, DeepSeek-R1, developed at a fraction of the cost of U.S. models using lower-performance chips due to export restrictions. While skepticism exists about these claims, experts acknowledge the model’s legitimacy, with potential implications for enterprise software and supply chain management. Cheaper AI could lower software costs, improve supply chain optimization, and enhance corporate AI initiatives. However, AI’s rising energy demands are driving up electricity costs, impacting businesses and consumers. Additionally, this development challenges U.S. export controls on AI technology and intersects with geopolitical concerns, including tariffs and trade compliance complexities.

A new market analysis completed by ARC analyst Gaven Simon shows that The Global Trade Compliance (GTC) market is steadily growing, driven by three key factors: increasing regulatory pressures, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), and supply chain innovations. Regulations like the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act (UFLPA) in the U.S. and the EU’s Forced Labor Regulation (FLR) are tightening compliance requirements, pushing businesses to ensure supply chains are free from forced labor. AI is transforming the industry by improving trade classification accuracy, enhancing compliance processes, and integrating supply chain knowledge graphs. Meanwhile, ongoing supply chain disruptions have spurred innovations, with companies leveraging AI, digital twins, and big data to improve transparency and risk management. As regulations and geopolitical tensions evolve, businesses must adopt robust GTC solutions to navigate these complexities effectively.

The uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy, particularly the threat of tariffs under President Trump, has driven businesses to accelerate imports and adjust supply chains preemptively. Companies across industries—automakers, commodity buyers, and luxury goods producers—have rushed shipments to mitigate potential cost increases, leading to record import levels and logistical bottlenecks. While some firms, like GM and Alcoa, have adapted by front-loading or rerouting supply, others remain cautious, wary of excess inventory and shifting demand. This volatility underscores the challenges of reactive supply chain management and highlights the need for strategic flexibility in global trade operations

