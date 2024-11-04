Third Wave Automation Raises $27 Million in Series C Funding Led by Toyota’s Woven Capital

Third Wave Automation, a provider of autonomous high-reach forklifts, has closed a $27 million Series C funding round led by Woven Capital, Toyota’s growth investment arm. The round also included returning investors Innovation Endeavors, Norwest Venture Partners, and Qualcomm Ventures, bringing Third Wave’s total funding to $97 million. This capital will help scale the company’s Shared Autonomy Platform and expand manufacturing for its TWA Reach forklifts, which integrate AI-driven autonomy with human oversight to optimize labor and safety in warehouse operations. The partnership between Third Wave and Woven Capital creates a strong foundation to advance the company’s strategic vision, reshaping how warehouse operators understand autonomous forklifts. The TWA Reach forklifts operate in four modes: fully autonomous, remote assist, remote, and traditional manual operation. They are designed for high-reach applications, capable of horizontal and vertical movement of payloads, and used for end-to-end applications, from inbound, replenish, and outbound tasks to all tasks in between.

Read more here: https://thirdwave.ai/