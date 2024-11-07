Siemens to Sell Airport Logistics Business to Toyota’s Vanderlande

Siemens AG has agreed to sell its Siemens Logistics business to Vanderlande, a company owned by Toyota Industries Corporation. Vanderlande is a leading global partner for future-proof logistic process automation in the warehousing, airports, and parcel sectors, and with that will be a strategic long-term owner for Siemens Logistics. The purchase price (enterprise value) is €300 million. Closing is expected in the course of calendar year 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

“In Vanderlande, we have found the best future owner for our airport logistics business,” said Ralf P. Thomas, chief financial officer of Siemens AG. “I’m very pleased that we have enabled Siemens Logistics to become a stable, profitable and leading company for airport logistics. With Vanderlande, we are paving the way for further future-oriented business development. By selling Siemens Logistics, we’re taking another important step in sharpening our portfolio as a leading technology company.”

“As a distinguished provider of solutions for airport logistics, Siemens Logistics enjoys first-class reputation in the baggage and air-cargo handling areas. Together with Vanderlande and our committed global teams, we look forward to bringing fresh impetus to the airport industry and to supporting our customers’ business with future oriented technologies,” said Michael Schneider, CEO of Siemens Logistics. “Our innovative portfolio of high-performance hardware and software along with extensive offerings for smart services will perfectly complement Vanderlande’s portfolio and continue to contribute to automating and digitalizing the industry. A future joint set-up will offer our customers as well as our teams significant development and value-add potential.”

“Siemens Logistics’ innovative approach and robust business model align perfectly with Vanderlande’s vision for the future. Its forward-thinking and innovative mindset also proves its ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. Our customers will benefit from a broader range of solutions and services, enabling them to address their challenges more effectively,” said Andrew Manship, Vanderlande’s President & CEO.