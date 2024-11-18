YMX Logistics and Orange EV Join Forces to Deliver Zero Emission Transportation Solutions to Yard Operations Across North America

YMX Logistics, a premium provider of integrated yard logistics operations, and Orange EV, a leading manufacturer of electric yard tractors, both dedicated to advancing sustainable yard operations, today announced a collaborative effort, beginning with the deployment of twenty (20) electric terminal trucks at distribution and manufacturing sites across North America.

As the logistics industry increasingly embraces electrification, yard operations have become a focal point for significant, impactful change.

By combining YMX’s expertise in enterprise yard operations, technology enablement, and process optimization with Orange EV’s industry-leading electric yard trucks and equipment, shippers are empowered to reduce emissions and decrease operational costs while optimizing productivity across all their facilities.

“This relationship between YMX and Orange EV is a significant step forward in transforming yard operations across North America. Besides the initial benefits of reduction in emissions and carbon footprint, our customers are also seeing improvements in the overall operational efficiency and seeking to expand. Our team members have also been sharing positive feedback about their new equipment and highlighting the positive impact on their health and day-to-day activities,” said Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics.

“Our collaboration with YMX Logistics represents a powerful stride in delivering sustainable yard solutions at scale for enterprise customers,” said Wayne Mathisen, CEO of Orange EV. “With rising demand for electric yard trucks, our joint efforts ensure that more companies can access the environmental, financial, and operational benefits of electrification. Together, we’re enabling multiple industries, including manufacturing sites, distribution centers, intermodal facilities, and warehouses across North America to significantly reduce their emissions while maintaining peak efficiency. This is a win for the planet, the workforce, and the bottom line of these organizations.”

Read more at: YMX Logistics and Orange EV Join Forces to Deliver Zero Emission Transportation Solutions to Yard Operations Across North America