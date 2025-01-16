The AI Wars: Battlefronts, Breakthroughs, and the New Era of the Industrial AI (R)Evolution

This analogy is not just a matter of abstract concepts; it is about real-world investments, strategic partnerships, and the tangible products being developed that are shaping the future of industrial AI. Let’s revisit the key battlefronts I identified in the AI Wars and examine the flurry of AI announcements in 2024 for proof that this analogy is useful for contextualizing the chaos and the real dynamics at play in the industrial AI arena.

Datacenter Hardware: The demand for powerful computing to train ever larger and more accurate AI models is insatiable. The battle here is to develop hardware that can handle this massive computational load efficiently and cost-effectively.

The competition in this space is intense, as evidenced by the recent announcements from multiple major players. Nvidia continues to dominate with its high-performance GPUs, but companies like AMD and Intel are rapidly developing their own competitive offerings.

continues to dominate with its high-performance GPUs, but companies like and are rapidly developing their own competitive offerings. AMD unveiled an expanded roadmap for its Instinct accelerators , with the MI325X slated for late 2024 and the MI350 series promising a 35x increase in AI inference performance by 2025.

, with the slated for late 2024 and the series promising a 35x increase in AI inference performance by 2025. Intel has introduced its Xeon 6 processors for servers, aiming to offer competitive performance for AI workloads.

has introduced its for servers, aiming to offer competitive performance for AI workloads. AWS , Google , and Microsoft are also investing heavily in custom AI chips to reduce their dependence on NVIDIA and optimize performance and cost.

, , and are also investing heavily in custom AI chips to reduce their dependence on NVIDIA and optimize performance and cost. AWS has custom AI chips— Trainium and Inferentia , for training and running large AI models. AWS has also embraced Nvidia’s H100 GPUs as part of Amazon’s EC2 P5 instances for deep learning and high-performance computing. AWS also announced new Amazon EC2 P5en instances with Nvidia H200 Tensor Core GPUs and EFAv3 networking.

has custom AI chips— and , for training and running large AI models. AWS has also embraced as part of Amazon’s EC2 P5 instances for deep learning and high-performance computing. AWS also announced new Amazon EC2 P5en instances with Tensor Core GPUs and EFAv3 networking. Microsoft is leveraging its Azure Maia AI Accelerator optimized for AI and generative AI, as well as its Azure Cobalt CPU , an Arm-based processor designed to run general-purpose compute workloads on the Microsoft Cloud. Microsoft has also integrated NVIDIA’s new Blackwell (H200) chip and AMD’s ND MI300X V5 into its Azure supercomputing infrastructure.

is leveraging its optimized for AI and generative AI, as well as its , an Arm-based processor designed to run general-purpose compute workloads on the Microsoft Cloud. Microsoft has also integrated and into its Azure supercomputing infrastructure. Google has developed multiple generations of its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which are custom-built ASICs optimized for TensorFlow and used by Google Cloud for machine learning workloads. Google is also reportedly working on its own Arm-based chips. Additionally, Google has announced the general availability of its sixth-generation Trillium TPU, which they used to train Gemini 2.0.

These moves highlight the fierce competition to provide the infrastructure necessary for continued AI innovation and scale adoption, in the very active datacenter hardware battlefront.

Edge Hardware: The battle for edge hardware also intensified in 2024, as companies sought to deploy AI capabilities closer to the source of data. The focus is on creating AI-optimized chips and hardware for edge devices, making AI more accessible and practical for a wider range of applications.

Google’s Edge TPU is a purpose-built ASIC designed to run AI at the edge with high performance in a small and energy-efficient footprint. In addition, Google’s Pixel phones are equipped with a Tensor G3 chip , an AI powerhouse capable of 38 TOPS.

is a purpose-built ASIC designed to run AI at the edge with high performance in a small and energy-efficient footprint. In addition, Google’s are equipped with a , an AI powerhouse capable of 38 TOPS. Apple Intelligence demonstrates a clear push for on-device AI processing, with new AI-driven tools enhancing productivity across their operating systems, with a heavy emphasis on privacy and Edge AI. This puts pressure on other device manufacturers to follow suit.

demonstrates a clear push for on-device AI processing, with new AI-driven tools enhancing productivity across their operating systems, with a heavy emphasis on privacy and Edge AI. This puts pressure on other device manufacturers to follow suit. Microsoft’s Copilot+PCs represent a big bet on edge AI, with new silicon capable of 40+ TOPS and prioritizing power efficiency. This initiative is bringing powerful AI capabilities directly to user devices, with the first wave of Copilot+ PCs coming from Microsoft Surface and OEM partners such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung.

represent a big bet on edge AI, with new silicon capable of 40+ TOPS and prioritizing power efficiency. This initiative is bringing powerful AI capabilities directly to user devices, with the first wave of Copilot+ PCs coming from Microsoft Surface and OEM partners such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. Qualcomm announced its latest Edge AI Box solutions, further demonstrating the expansion of AI capabilities at the edge. Qualcomm’s Edge AI solutions use Snapdragon X Elite chips , which are capable of 45 TOPS.

announced its latest Edge AI Box solutions, further demonstrating the expansion of AI capabilities at the edge. Qualcomm’s Edge AI solutions use , which are capable of 45 TOPS. Nvidia’s Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit is a new compact generative AI supercomputer that is designed to provide increased performance at a lower price. By providing a powerful yet accessible platform, the Jetson Orin Nano enables developers and researchers to innovate in edge AI. The ability to run AI models directly on devices without a constant cloud connection is crucial for applications requiring real-time responses, such as industrial automation, robotics, and autonomous vehicles.

These developments underline the importance of edge computing as a perhaps the most important battleground for the industrial sector in the AI Wars, where companies are competing to bring AI capabilities closer to the source of data, their factories, distribution networks and grids, and their customers.

General Purpose AI Software Platforms: Modernizing the Technology Stack for AI

The competition to deliver comprehensive AI software platforms escalated considerably in 2024. The goal of these platforms is to provide a versatile set of tools for training, validating, and deploying AI models across a wide range of use cases. The battle for general purpose AI software platforms is intense with all major cloud providers offering a variety of tools and platforms.

In late 2022, OpenAI arguably ignited the “AI Wars” with the release of ChatGPT 3.5, which brought a new level of accessibility and capability to generative AI. This event marked a turning point, moving AI from a primarily research-focused area into the mainstream consciousness, triggering a “mass scramble among businesses trying to implement the latest advances in generative artificial intelligence”. This also caused a surge in investments into AI startups, as evidenced by the fact that the companies on the 2024 AI 50 list have raised a total of $34.7 billion in funding.

OpenAI’s “12 Days of OpenAI” event showcased its continued efforts to enhance its competitive position in the AI market. The announcements demonstrate that OpenAI is actively refining its offerings to gain a larger share of the broader AI market, which is experiencing rapid growth across industries. Key announcements from the event include:

Introduction of ChatGPT Pro : This broadened the usage of frontier AI.

: This broadened the usage of frontier AI. Updated OpenAI o1 System Card : This highlighted safety improvements, robustness evaluations, and red teaming insights.

: This highlighted safety improvements, robustness evaluations, and red teaming insights. Realtime API Improvements and a New Fine-tuning Method : These enhancements will assist developers in building more effective and efficient AI applications.

and a : These enhancements will assist developers in building more effective and efficient AI applications. New Tools for Developers and OpenAI o1 : These appear to be aimed at helping developers create and deploy AI solutions more easily.

and : These appear to be aimed at helping developers create and deploy AI solutions more easily. ChatGPT Search: This feature gives users a way to get answers from relevant web sources.

By focusing on developer tools, improving model safety and performance, and expanding the functionality of ChatGPT, OpenAI is taking significant steps to maintain its position and compete with new LLMs.

Microsoft is significantly expanding its Azure AI capabilities with new tools such as the Azure AI Foundry SDK and portal , enabling developers to customize, test, deploy, and manage AI apps and agents with enterprise-grade control. The company is also introducing the Azure AI Agent Service to enable professional developers to orchestrate, deploy, and scale enterprise-ready agents. Also, a strategic alliance between C3 AI and Microsoft will make C3 AI’s enterprise AI software available on the Microsoft Commercial Cloud portal. For additional ARC insights read “Microsoft Ignite 2024: Key AI Announcements for Industrial Organizations”.

is significantly expanding its capabilities with new tools such as the and , enabling developers to customize, test, deploy, and manage AI apps and agents with enterprise-grade control. The company is also introducing the to enable professional developers to orchestrate, deploy, and scale enterprise-ready agents. Also, a strategic alliance between will make C3 AI’s enterprise AI software available on the Microsoft Commercial Cloud portal. For additional ARC insights read “Microsoft Ignite 2024: Key AI Announcements for Industrial Organizations”. AWS continues to expand the capabilities of Amazon Bedrock , offering new features to help businesses build faster, more cost-efficient, and highly accurate models. AWS is also expanding its range of AI services and making them easier to use. For additional ARC insights read “AWS re:Invent 2024 Prepares Developers for AI at Scale in 2025”.

continues to expand the capabilities of , offering new features to help businesses build faster, more cost-efficient, and highly accurate models. AWS is also expanding its range of AI services and making them easier to use. For additional ARC insights read “AWS re:Invent 2024 Prepares Developers for AI at Scale in 2025”. Google’s latest AI announcements include the release of Gemini 2.0, its most capable multimodal AI model, and new state-of-the-art video and image generation models, Veo 2 and Imagen 3, available on Vertex AI. Google is also introducing Agent Workspaces, bringing AI agents and AI-powered search to enterprises. These advancements are aimed at improving productivity, automating processes, and modernizing customer experiences through the use of AI agents.

These announcements demonstrate a clear battle for mind and market share, with each company striving to provide the most comprehensive and user-friendly AI platform for startups, ISVs, and enterprise developers.

Edge AI Software

For many industries, and AI use cases, it is a hybrid world that needs some training and lots of inference to happen on edge devices. Therefore, for scale adoption of AI, many of those leading AI research and development are focusing on reducing the complexity and cost of deploying AI models to edge devices.

NVIDIA is advancing physical AI with accelerated robotics simulation on AWS , showcasing its focus on edge AI in robotics. Field AI is building robot brains that allow robots to autonomously manage industrial processes, and Vention creates pretrained skills to ease development of robotic tasks, both showcasing NVIDIA and AWS platforms. NVIDIA’s 2024 edge AI software announcements focus on making AI more accessible and practical for robotics and industrial applications. By developing platforms such as Isaac Sim and Jetson, providing pre-trained skills for robots, and introducing microservices for multilingual AI, NVIDIA is facilitating the deployment of AI at the edge. These developments help enable real-time data processing, reduce the reliance on cloud connectivity, and democratize access to advanced AI technologies in industrial and robotic contexts.

is advancing physical AI with accelerated robotics simulation on , showcasing its focus on edge AI in robotics. is building robot brains that allow robots to autonomously manage industrial processes, and creates pretrained skills to ease development of robotic tasks, both showcasing NVIDIA and AWS platforms. NVIDIA’s 2024 edge AI software announcements focus on making AI more accessible and practical for robotics and industrial applications. By developing platforms such as Isaac Sim and Jetson, providing pre-trained skills for robots, and introducing microservices for multilingual AI, NVIDIA is facilitating the deployment of AI at the edge. These developments help enable real-time data processing, reduce the reliance on cloud connectivity, and democratize access to advanced AI technologies in industrial and robotic contexts. Microsoft is also focusing on edge devices with the Windows Copilot Runtime APIs , which brings on-device machine learning to enterprise apps. The company’s acquisition of Fungible, a company that develops data processing units (DPUs) optimized for AI workloads, is another key aspect of its edge AI hardware strategy. Microsoft plans to use Fungible’s DPUs to accelerate the performance of Azure IoT Edge and other edge AI solutions.

is also focusing on edge devices with the , which brings on-device machine learning to enterprise apps. The company’s acquisition of Fungible, a company that develops data processing units (DPUs) optimized for AI workloads, is another key aspect of its edge AI hardware strategy. Microsoft plans to use Fungible’s DPUs to accelerate the performance of and other edge AI solutions. Qualcomm announced its latest Edge AI Box solutions, which represent the cutting edge in security and surveillance space. Qualcomm’s Edge AI Box solutions help upgrade existing camera and security assets into smart IoT- and 5G-supported networks. The company’s solutions are designed to modernize older systems, bringing them up to date with the latest AI and networking technologies.

These developments highlight the push for edge AI in a variety of applications, from robotics to security, with companies working to make AI more accessible and practical on edge devices.

Data and AI Model Marketplaces and Exchanges

These platforms are becoming critical battlegrounds where companies compete for data and pre-trained AI models.

The emergence of Data and AI Model Marketplaces and Exchanges is a significant battlefront in the AI Wars, as companies are realizing the importance of data for training AI models.

is a significant battlefront in the AI Wars, as companies are realizing the importance of data for training AI models. The Microsoft Azure AI model catalog is where various industry-specific AI models are made available by companies like Bayer, Cerence, Rockwell Automation, Saifr, Siemens, and Sight Machine . These models are pre-trained with industry-specific data to address a customer’s top use cases.

is where various industry-specific AI models are made available by companies like . These models are pre-trained with industry-specific data to address a customer’s top use cases. Amazon Bedrock Marketplace allows access to various AI models and tools, providing a venue for companies to find the right resources to build their AI capabilities.

allows access to various AI models and tools, providing a venue for companies to find the right resources to build their AI capabilities. Microsoft Fabric is designed to allow any app or data provider to bring data into OneLake. This is where data providers can directly write change data into a Mirrored Database in Fabric, which demonstrates the battle for data control and dominance.

These marketplaces are not just about selling AI models, but also about the control of training data and data sovereignty, with companies and nations vying for control over their data.

AI Startups: The Guerilla Innovators in the AI Wars

At the forefront of the competition are innovative AI startups reshaping established markets with groundbreaking solutions. These startups serve as “guerrilla innovators,” propelling advancements in industrial automation, software, and processes through AI, computer vision, and robotics. Unconstrained by legacy systems, they can swiftly adapt and deliver transformative technologies to the market.

Focus on Specific Industrial Needs: While many AI startups are focused on general-purpose AI solutions, others are targeting specific niches within the industrial sector, demonstrating the versatility and broad applicability of AI technology. A small sample of startups in the industrial sector include:

Anduril Industries: Develops advanced defense technologies integrating AI and autonomous systems to enhance national security. Its Lattice platform powers a family of systems that provide real-time, 3D command and control by processing thousands of data streams, enabling capabilities such as counter-unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS) and force protection across land, sea, and air.

Avathon: Provides an industrial AI platform designed to optimize operations in heavy industries, enhancing efficiency and resilience. Its solutions aim to extend the life of critical infrastructure and advance the journey toward autonomy.

BCD iLabs: Develops AI-driven R&D platforms tailored for the food and beverage industry, aiming to accelerate product development cycles and reduce the number of experiments required. Its Innov8 OS platform enhances product velocity by streamlining formulation and processing.

platform enhances product velocity by streamlining formulation and processing. BrainBox AI: Develops AI-driven HVAC optimization solutions for building management, aiming to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Its technology leverages deep learning algorithms to predict building energy needs and automate HVAC systems.

causaLens: Specializes in Causal AI, offering a platform that goes beyond traditional machine learning by understanding cause-and-effect relationships. This approach enhances decision-making processes across various industries.

Chemical.AI: Focuses on AI solutions for the chemical industry, providing tools that assist in chemical synthesis planning, reaction prediction, and process optimization to accelerate research and development.

Composabl: Offers a no-code platform for creating industrial-strength autonomous AI agents capable of making high-impact decisions in real-world scenarios. Its technology integrates perception, reasoning, and intuition, enabling AI agents to perform complex tasks alongside human operators.

Edge Impulse: Offers a development platform for machine learning on edge devices, enabling industries to create intelligent solutions that operate directly on hardware with limited resources, enhancing real-time decision-making.

Figure: Specializes in AI-driven solutions for industrial applications, focusing on predictive maintenance, quality control, and process optimization to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

Kelvin : Provides an industrial AI platform that integrates human expertise with machine intelligence to optimize complex industrial operations, aiming to improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

ketteQ: Delivers supply chain planning and execution solutions powered by AI, focusing on providing real-time visibility, scenario planning, and optimization to enhance supply chain resilience and efficiency.

Leela AI: Develops AI solutions tailored for industrial applications, focusing on predictive maintenance, quality control, and process optimization to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

Luffy AI: Specializes in AI-driven robotics solutions, providing adaptive control systems that enable robots to learn and adapt to complex tasks in industrial settings, enhancing automation capabilities.

minds.ai: Offers AI solutions for complex system optimization, including applications in automotive design and industrial processes, utilizing deep reinforcement learning to improve performance and efficiency.

parabole.ai: Provides AI-driven solutions for unstructured data processing, enabling industries to extract actionable insights from large volumes of text and documents, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency.

Physical Intelligence: Aims to bring general-purpose AI into the physical world by developing adaptable AI software for robots. Its mission is to create foundation models capable of controlling any robot to perform any task, enhancing the versatility and applicability of robotics across various industries.

Retrocausal: Develops AI-powered solutions for manufacturing, focusing on real-time error detection and process optimization to improve quality control and reduce operational costs.

SKAIVISION: Offers AI-based computer vision solutions for industrial applications, enabling real-time monitoring, defect detection, and process automation to enhance productivity and quality.

Salus Technical: Provides software solutions that combine AI with engineering expertise to improve process safety and risk management in industrial operations, aiming to prevent accidents and ensure compliance.

Sight Machine: Delivers a Manufacturing Data Platform that utilizes AI to convert unstructured plant data into a standardized data foundation. Its platform continuously analyzes all assets, data sources, and processes to improve production efficiency and enable data-driven transformation in manufacturing.

Traction Ag: Specializes in AI-driven solutions for the agricultural sector, offering tools for crop monitoring, yield prediction, and farm management to enhance productivity and sustainability.

TwinThread: Delivers an AI-powered platform for industrial operations, focusing on predictive operations and performance optimization to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance decision-making.

Vention: Provides a cloud-based platform that leverages AI to enable the design and deployment of automated equipment, simplifying the automation process for manufacturing industries.

Significant Investment: AI startups have attracted substantial investments, highlighting their importance in the tech landscape. The companies on the Forbes AI 50 list have raised a total of $34.7 billion in funding. This influx of capital enables startups to innovate and scale their operations quickly.

Large Investments in AI Research Firms: Significant funding has gone to AI research firms. For example, OpenAI has received $11.3 billion in funding, and Anthropic has raised $7.7 billion.

Rapid Market Growth: The AI sector is witnessing rapid expansion, evidenced by the increasing number of submissions for awards like the Forbes AI 50 list, which nearly doubled in a single year. This growth underscores the dynamism and competitiveness of the AI market. For the Forbes AI 50 list, approximately 1,900 submissions were received, with a rigorous process that combined quantitative analysis with qualitative evaluations by judges.

AI startups are pivotal in driving the Industrial AI Revolution, acting as agile and innovative forces that bring cutting-edge solutions to the market. Their focused approach, coupled with the significant investments they attract, is fostering the rapid growth of a new tech economy. Their efforts are not only disrupting established markets but also pushing the boundaries of what is possible in industrial automation and setting the stage for a future where AI is seamlessly integrated into various industrial processes.

Industrial-grade AI Battlefronts: Where the Rubber Meets the Road

Within the larger “AI Wars”, specific industrial needs are creating their own battlefronts, and alliances.

AI Lobbyist Campaigns: Shaping the Market Through Influence and Policy

The battle for influence and policy shaping is an ongoing part of the AI landscape, with companies actively seeking to shape the development and deployment of AI. This includes efforts to drive adoption by emphasizing data security and privacy, while also attempting to fend off potentially restrictive government legislation.

Microsoft is actively addressing ethical AI adoption and data security through several initiatives:

Updates to Azure AI assist with governance, risk, and compliance workflows , underscoring the need to manage ethical AI adoption.

assist with , underscoring the need to manage ethical AI adoption. The Copilot Control System provides data protection, management controls, and reporting to help IT departments adopt and measure the business value of AI and agents.

provides data protection, management controls, and reporting to help IT departments adopt and measure the business value of AI and agents. Microsoft Purview offers tools for data loss prevention and insider risk management, highlighting the importance of data security and privacy in the age of AI. These tools help organizations prevent data oversharing, detect risky AI usage, and ensure that sensitive data is not processed inappropriately.

These actions reflect a broader industry trend toward establishing formal procedures for reviewing and approving AI investments, as noted in ARC Advisory Group Research.

AWS, Google, and OpenAI are also engaged in shaping the AI market through various efforts:

AWS emphasizes the security and privacy of its AI services and offers tools and services that help customers maintain control over their data.

emphasizes the security and privacy of its AI services and offers tools and services that help customers maintain control over their data. Google is committed to developing AI responsibly, with a focus on safety, security, and privacy. Google’s commitment to developing AI responsibly is highlighted in its AI Principles, which also address the societal impacts of AI. Google’s Cloud AI services are designed with enterprise-grade governance, security, and data privacy built-in.

is committed to developing AI responsibly, with a focus on safety, security, and privacy. Google’s commitment to developing AI responsibly is highlighted in its AI Principles, which also address the societal impacts of AI. Google’s Cloud AI services are designed with enterprise-grade governance, security, and data privacy built-in. OpenAI has been promoting AI safety and responsible AI development, updating its OpenAI o1 system card to highlight safety improvements and red teaming insights.

These tech companies also engage with governments and regulatory bodies to influence policy decisions related to AI. This includes participating in public consultations, offering recommendations, and advocating for policies that encourage AI innovation while also addressing ethical concerns.

ARC Advisory Group analysts emphasize the need for a Governance Council for ethical and inclusive AI, with global, multi-disciplinary teams that include IT, OT, ET, Workforce, and ESG stakeholder representation. This is a recommendation that all companies should adopt.

Government Legislation in the AI Space

Governments worldwide are actively legislating to ensure that they get a share of the AI action, and that AI development and deployment align with their national priorities. This reflects a growing recognition of the strategic importance of AI and the need to regulate its use.

Regulatory Frameworks: Governments are implementing stringent regulations to ensure the ethical and responsible use of AI. These regulations address issues such as data privacy, algorithmic bias, and the potential impact of AI on employment and society.

Focus on AI Safety and Security: There is a growing emphasis on AI safety and security, with governments focusing on ensuring AI systems are robust and resilient to cyber threats.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released the NIST AI Risk Management Framework , underscoring the importance of managing risks associated with AI technologies.

has released the , underscoring the importance of managing risks associated with AI technologies. Governments are also targeting testing and validation of “Frontier” AI models whose massive cost and scale adoption could be disruptive if not ethically trained, accurate, and explainable before market deployment.

Data Sovereignty: Governments and organizations are competing for control over their data, recognizing its strategic value in powering AI systems. This has led to discussions and policies around data localization, ensuring that data generated within a country remains within its borders, and a focus on the use of local models trained on local data.

Investment and Incentives: Governments are also investing in AI research and development and offering incentives to companies that develop AI technologies. Many governments see AI as critical for economic growth and national security.

International Cooperation: There is ongoing dialogue and collaboration between countries to harmonize AI regulations and address global challenges. These efforts aim to create a more consistent and predictable regulatory environment for AI development and deployment.

The interplay between industry and government is a dynamic and critical aspect of the AI landscape. While companies like Microsoft, AWS, Google, and OpenAI seek to drive adoption through ethical and secure practices, governments are actively shaping the legal and regulatory environment to balance innovation with societal needs. This continuous dialogue will shape how AI is developed, deployed, and utilized in the years to come.

The AI Wars are Just Getting Started

The AI Wars are still in their infancy, and the events of 2024 have set the stage for further advancements and intense competition in the years to come. Here are some ARC Advisory Group predictions for the near future:

From PoCs to Scale : We expect to see a major shift from proof-of-concept AI projects to scaled deployments as the accuracy of foundation models increases, distillation techniques improve, and smaller, more specialized models become more prevalent.

: We expect to see a major shift from proof-of-concept AI projects to scaled deployments as the accuracy of foundation models increases, distillation techniques improve, and smaller, more specialized models become more prevalent. Edge AI will be Key: The value of Edge AI will continue to increase as smaller, more capable inference hardware becomes available.

The value of Edge AI will continue to increase as smaller, more capable inference hardware becomes available. Data & AI Tech Stack Productivity: We will see continued investments in more productive data and AI technology stacks with multi-agent collaboration and orchestration capabilities.

We will see continued investments in more productive data and AI technology stacks with multi-agent collaboration and orchestration capabilities. Business Outcomes: As the range of industrial AI use cases that can deliver positive business outcomes broadens, we will see continued deployments at both the industrial edge and the enterprise cloud.

The AI Wars analogy is a useful tool for making sense of a complex and fast-moving landscape. As we move into 2025, the battle lines are drawn, and the race to capture the benefits of AI is well underway. It is not just a race for technology supremacy—it is also a race to ensure that AI serves humanity with ethical and sustainable outcomes.