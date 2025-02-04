SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and Höegh Evi to Develop Clean Hydrogen Supply Chains

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and marine infrastructure provider Höegh Evi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop international supply chains for clean hydrogen to be delivered to Germany and other locations in Europe. Together, SEFE and Höegh Evi will analyse the technical and commercial feasibility of various corridors for the supply of clean hydrogen based on ammonia.

Partnering to enable customer decarbonisation in support of Germany’s energy transition goals

The objective of the agreement is to implement international supply chains for clean hydrogen. This includes sourcing of ammonia, transportation by ship, and delivery to floating import terminals where the ammonia is cracked into hydrogen for delivery to SEFE customers through the German hydrogen core grid. The cooperation will also identify possible locations for floating ammonia-to-hydrogen terminals along Germany’s Baltic Sea and North Sea coasts, as well as other potential locations in Europe.

SEFE will manage both the upstream supply portfolio and the downstream part of the supply chain, including global sourcing of clean molecules, the aggregation of hydrogen demand in Germany and Europe as well as investment in the German hydrogen core grid through its subsidiary GASCADE.

Höegh Evi will provide the midstream infrastructure to connect Germany with international hydrogen markets including the transportation of ammonia by ship and the floating import terminal infrastructure. The terminals will provide a supply of dispatchable and baseload-ready clean hydrogen for industrial customers using Höegh Evi’s ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, the world’s only floating solution to convert ammonia to hydrogen at an industrial scale.

