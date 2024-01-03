Best Logistics and Supply Chain Conferences to Attend in 2024

Welcome 2024! This year, as with years in the past, there is a broad and deep line-up of supply chain and logistics conferences to attend. Many events exist in North America, Europe, and Asia. Industry association events are being held in the winter, spring, summer, and fall. Meanwhile, technology providers’ user events are mostly packed into the spring, so plan accordingly.

I have my own favorite events, each for its specific qualities. Some have great content for learning, while others bring superior networking opportunities. I am especially looking forward to MODEX this year, March 11 -14 in Atlanta. It’s a “who’s who” in warehouse automation, software, and robotics.

To assist you with your conference planning, we have assembled the following list of conferences that my ARC supply chain colleagues and I consider to be the premier industry conferences scheduled for 2024 – many of which Steve Banker, Chris Cunnane, and I plan to attend ourselves. This list of events with embedded links is broken into two categories – industry association events and technology provider events. The accompanying map below displays each event in its proximate geographic location. Feel free to save this webpage to your favorites list for reference throughout the year. We will update it with additional shows as the specific dates and locations are announced.

Industry Association Events (in chronological order)

Technology Provider Events (in alphabetical order)

Event Name Date Location Blue Yonder ICON May 13 – 16 Grapevine, TX Coupa Inspire April 22 – 24 Las Vegas, NV Körber Elevate Americas April 21 – 24 San Diego, CA Manhattan Momentum May 13 – 16 San Antonio, TX

Let us know if we have missed any top-notch events and we will add it to the list (email our colleague Conrad Hanf at chanf@arcweb.com). Steve, Chris, and I will be attending many of these events. Let us know if you would like to schedule a meeting. Safe travels!