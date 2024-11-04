ClearJet and Shipium Announce Partnership to Expand Range of Logistics Solutions

The partnership between Shipium and ClearJet enhances supply chain efficiency by enabling businesses to achieve nationwide 2-day delivery at ground rates without changing carriers. By integrating ClearJet’s Super Carrier infrastructure, Shipium users gain access to advanced capabilities such as air zone skipping and final-mile carrier injections. This allows shippers to leverage their existing carrier accounts, like FedEx, UPS, or USPS while benefiting from expanded coverage to every U.S. ZIP code. The collaboration combines Shipium’s end-to-end logistics platform with ClearJet’s sortation systems and predictive logistics, offering real-time transit visibility, scalability, and cost-effective delivery solutions. This flexibility empowers businesses to optimize logistics operations, enhance delivery precision, and maintain control over carrier relationships.

