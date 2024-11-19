Trump picks former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy to be Transportation Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy as his nominee for transportation secretary, as he continues to roll out picks for his Cabinet.

Duffy is a former reality TV star who was one of Trump’s most visible defenders on cable news — a prime concern for the media-focused president-elect. Duffy served in the House for nearly nine years, was a member of the Financial Services Committee and chairman of the subcommittee on insurance and housing. He left Congress in 2019, and is co-host of “The Bottom Line” on Fox Business.

Read more: Trump picks Sean Duffy for transportation secretary | AP News