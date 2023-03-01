Best Logistics and Supply Chain Conferences to Attend in 2023

Welcome 2023! And with the new year comes an increasing return to in-person supply chain conferences and trade shows. 2021 was the trough with in-person events severely limited. Last year brought in a revival of events, but with a few still either provided virtually or postponed for one more year. This year I believe we will not only see a return to the prior number of events, but also record attendance.
I personally have my own favorite events – each for its own qualities. Some provide what I consider to be the best content. Others provide better learning opportunities. And still others provide the best learning opportunities. This year I am especially looking forward to ProMat. If you haven’t attended recently, it is an unmatched display of warehouse automation, robotics, and software systems. You name the provider, and they are present.
To assist you with your conference planning, we have assembled the following list of conferences that my ARC supply chain colleagues and I consider to be the premier industry conferences scheduled for 2023 – many of which Steve Banker, Chris Cunnane, and I plan to attend ourselves. This list of events with embedded links is broken into two categories – industry association events and technology provider events. The accompanying map below displays each event in its proximate geographic location. Feel free to save this webpage to your favorites list for reference through the year. I will be updating it with additional shows as the specific dates and locations are announced.
Industry Association Events (in chronological order)
|Event Name
|Date
|Location
|ProMat
|March 20 – 23
|Chicago, IL
|SiTL
|March 28 – 30
|Paris, France
|LogiMAT
|April 25 – 27
|Stuttgart, Germany
|NRF Supply Chain 360
|April 26 – 28
|Long Beach, CA
|WERC Annual
|June 4 – 7
|Orlando, FL
|Home Delivery World
|June 14 – 15
|Philadelphia, PA
|ASCM CONNECT Europe
|June 27 – 28
|Brussels, Belgium
|ASCM CONNECT North America
|September 11 – 13
|Louisville, KY
|CSCMP edge
|October 1 – 4
|Kissimmee, FL
|CeMAT ASIA
|October 24 – 27
|Shanghai, China
Technology Provider Events (in alphabetical order)
|Event Name
|Date
|Location
|Blue Yonder ICON
|May 2 – 5
|Las Vegas, NV
|Coupa Inspire
|April 11 – 14
|Las Vegas, NV
|FourKites Visibility
|TBD
|TBD
|Kinaxis Kinexions
|June 19 – 21
|Nashville, TN
|Körber Elevate Americas
|March 12 – 15
|Orlando, FL
|Körber Elevate EMEA
|September 26 – 27
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Manhattan Momentum
|May 22 – 25
|Phoenix, AZ
Let me know if I have missed any top notch events and I will add it to the list. Steve, Chris, and I will be attending many of these events.
