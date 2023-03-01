Best Logistics and Supply Chain Conferences to Attend in 2023

Welcome 2023! And with the new year comes an increasing return to in-person supply chain conferences and trade shows. 2021 was the trough with in-person events severely limited. Last year brought in a revival of events, but with a few still either provided virtually or postponed for one more year. This year I believe we will not only see a return to the prior number of events, but also record attendance.

I personally have my own favorite events – each for its own qualities. Some provide what I consider to be the best content. Others provide better learning opportunities. And still others provide the best learning opportunities. This year I am especially looking forward to ProMat. If you haven’t attended recently, it is an unmatched display of warehouse automation, robotics, and software systems. You name the provider, and they are present.

To assist you with your conference planning, we have assembled the following list of conferences that my ARC supply chain colleagues and I consider to be the premier industry conferences scheduled for 2023 – many of which Steve Banker, Chris Cunnane, and I plan to attend ourselves. This list of events with embedded links is broken into two categories – industry association events and technology provider events. The accompanying map below displays each event in its proximate geographic location. Feel free to save this webpage to your favorites list for reference through the year. I will be updating it with additional shows as the specific dates and locations are announced.

Industry Association Events (in chronological order)

Technology Provider Events (in alphabetical order)

Let me know if I have missed any top notch events and I will add it to the list. Email creiser@arcweb.com. Steve, Chris, and I will be attending many of these events. Let us know if you would like to schedule a meeting.